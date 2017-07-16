U.S. Navy commissions new warship at Pearl Harbor

The U.S. Navy commissioned a new warship Saturday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam — the USS John Finn.

The vessel is the 63rd Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and is the first to be commissioned in five years.

Cmdr. Courtney Minetree honored the vessel at an introduction ceremony Saturday at Pearl Harbor.

“Notably, she was delivered to the Navy on the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, on December 7, 2016, today she is complete,” he said. “This crew is proud to serve on the newest destroyer in the United States Navy.”

The ship is named after Navy Lt. John Finn, the first Medal of Honor recipient of World War II, for his heroic actions at the Kaneohe Bay Naval Air Station.

It’s weapons system uses radar and sensor data to launch missiles and track enemy targets.

The USS John Finn will be stationed at Naval Base San Diego in Calif.

