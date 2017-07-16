John John dominant on day 1 at J-Bay

Day one at J-Bay and John John Florence was in world champion form. The north shore native opened competition at the Corona Open by posting back-to-back-to-back nine-point rides.
Florence 9.70 second wave of the day was good for the second highest single-wave score score of Saturday's opening round (Gabriel Medina earned the ride of the day with a 9.93). The Haleiwa native followed that ride with a 9.67, to earn the highest two-wave score of the round.
He advanced along with fellow Hawaii surfers Sebastian Zietz and Ezekial Lau.
