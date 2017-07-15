3 escape Aiea house fire uninjured

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire Saturday afternoon near Newtown Park in Aiea.

Three people were home at the time the fire broke out, but managed to escaped uninjured.

Before fire crews arrived, workers at a house next door sprang into action to prevent the flames from spreading.

"You can't wait, you can't hesitate because every second it could get worse," good Samaritan Sage Silverman said. "The fire started burning more intensely, started smoking out. The resident came out and knocked out the glass from the window, had two of us with two water hoses, we were spraying down the flames for about ten minutes until the fire department got here."

Damage was contained to a bedroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

