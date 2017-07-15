Largest collection of Niihau shell lei, items from Hawaiian heiress up for auction

Over a thousand pieces of jewelry that once belonged to a descendant of Hawaiian royalty is on the auction block.

An impressive collection of jewels, Hawaiian bracelets, vintage spears and more once owned by the late Princess Regina Kawananakoa is being auctioned off online by Oahu Auctions.

Kawananakoa is a biological great-great granddaughter of Prince David L.K. Kawananakoa who married heiress Abigail Campbell. Prince David was once in-line for the throne during the reign of Queen Liliuokalani.

Princess Regina Kawananakoa died in December 2016. This is the second auction of her belongings to help clear her estate.

Also up for sale, the largest collection of Niihau shell lei ever auctioned. Some 45 strands of the prized shells will go to the highest bidder.

"It's an overwhelming and immense inventory,” Alicia Brandt of Oahu Auctions said. "There are stunning pieces with extra-large stones and unique designs. We also have koa bowls, vintage Hawaiian-themed silver spoons and various Hawaiiana items.”

The items can be viewed in person at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall from noon till 6 p.m. this weekend, and next weekend at the All-Collector's Show.

The auction begins July 16. For more information, click here.

