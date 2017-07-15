Forecast: Dry, breezy trade wind weather in store

Mostly dry and warm trade wind weather is in store for Sunday and the next several days beyond. Trade winds will be a bit breezy through Monday before dropping back a notch. We could get a few light windward and mauka showers, mostly at night and in the morning. The Kona side of the Big Island may also get some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.

A Small Craft Advisory is up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. While we have great beach weather, we don't have much surf. It'll be good for fishing and diving north and west, with a trade swell bringing some chest-high sets east. South shores will come in at 1-3 feet.

Longer term: Hurricane Fernanda is still some 2,000 miles east-southeast of Hilo. It's too early to tell the exact impact it will have on the islands, but depending on its track, it could send an advisory-level swell to east shores in the middle of the week.

- Ben Gutierrez

