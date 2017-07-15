Hawaiian Airlines employee killed with mother, family dog in highrise fire

Over 100 firefighters and other emergency crews responded the fire at the Marco Polo building Friday.

Over 100 firefighters and other emergency crews responded the fire at the Marco Polo building Friday.

Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Lei drapes the desk where a Hawaiian Airlines employee killed in the deadly Marco Polo condo fire used to sit.

The mother and son were two of three fatalities in Friday's blaze, Hawaii News Now has confirmed.

Sources identified the mother-son pair as Melba Dilley, and 54-year-old Britt Reller.

Reller worked as an employee of the Hawaiian Airlines in-flight division, the company confirmed Saturday.

Neighbors and the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) also confirmed Dilley was Reller's mother.

Sources say the two were residents in an apartment on the 26th floor.

"Today, flight attendants are remembering his electric personality and infectious smile. He was consistent throughout his career of in-flight management at Northwest, Delta, US Airways, American and Hawaiian," Taylor Garland of AFA said. "We offer our thoughts and prayers to his family and all who knew him. He had a huge positive effect on many lives throughout aviation, he will be missed."

AFA also said the family's pet dog died in the fire.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Reller's brother who is the pastor of Pearl City Community Church.

"I called Phil today and offered to him and to his family words of comfort, love, prayers and support on behalf of the Hawaii Conference, United Church of Christ," Iese Tuuao Acting Conference Minister posted on the Moanalua Community Church Facebook page Saturday.

A Facebook page has been set up as a memorial to Reller. Click here to view it.

An elderly woman, 71-year-old Joann M. Kuwata, was also killed in the fire.

The fire is still under investigation, the cause remains unknown.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.