Hawaiian Airlines employee and mother among fatalities in highrise fire

Over 100 firefighters and other emergency crews responded the fire at the Marco Polo building Friday.

Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Several lei now cover the work desk of a Hawaiian Airlines employee who was killed Friday in a massive high-rise fire.

He was identified as 54-year-old Britt Reller.

His mother, 85-year-old Melba Dilley, was also killed in the fire at the Marco Polo condominiums.

They lived together on the 26th floor with their family dog, who also did not survive.

Hawaiian Airlines confirmed Saturday that Reller was an in-flight manager.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA issued this statement:

"Today, flight attendants are remembering Reller's electric personality and infectious smile. He was consistent throughout his career of in-flight management at Northwest, US Airways/American and Hawaiian. We offer our thoughts and prayers to his family and all who knew him. He had a huge positive affect on many lives throughout aviation."

Sources confirmed the third victim in Friday's fire as 71-year-old Joann Kuwata. She also lived on the 26th floor.

Another 12 people were injured in the blaze, including a firefighter who was treated for heat exhaustion.

The CEO of American Red Cross of Hawaii said more than 100 displaced residents sought emergency shelter at Iolani School Friday night.

"We helped a lot of people with medications last night," said Carolie Matayoshi. "We had three nurses on hand able to refill prescriptions and bring it."

Some residents were able to return to their units early Saturday morning.

If they were livable, they were allowed to stay, however floors 26 through 28 remain closed due to extensive damage.

Unchalee Novey was able to gather some belongings from her 29th floor unit before fire officials kicked her out.

Her place endured major smoke and water damage.

"It's the saddest feeling seeing the place you love like this and the most expensive investment you've made," Novey said.

Novey and her family will be staying at a hotel Saturday night.

Other families are still uncertain where they will end up.

"Right now we're completely homeless, me my husband and mom," said Moon Yun Pellerin, who lives on the 27th floor.

Pellerin's 78-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia, was home alone when the fire broke out one floor beneath her.

"She made it down here by herself barefoot from the 27th floor," said Pellerin.

Fire officials said more than a dozen units were destroyed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross said Iolani School will remain open Saturday night for anyone seeking emergency shelter.

