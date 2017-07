The American Red Cross of Hawaii has opened an emergency shelter for evacuees from the massive blaze at the Marco Polo highrise.

The shelter opened at 7:45 p.m. in the gymnasium of Iolani School.

Also, the city is keeping parks in the area open through the night for those who'd like to stay there or in their cars.

This story will be updated.

