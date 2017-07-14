State enforcement officers see spike in illegal commercial ocean activity

Dolphin Excursions Hawaii in Waianae has been fully-licensed since 1998 to operate dolphin and whale tours.

President Victor Lozano said even though state tourism is up, business is down about 10% from this time last year.

He believes business is being taken by illegal operations.

"The expenses of running a business along with the regulations, I try to do all of that," Lozano said. "So when you have someone circumventing the law, that's frustrating."

Lozano snapped some photos earlier in the week of what he said was an illegal kayak tour operation happening in Makua.

He filed a complaint with the state land department, but said no action was taken.

"They take all the information, they call you and follow up asking what did you see and stuff, but if they can't catch them in the act, it's kind of hard," said Lozano. "DLNR is underfunded and understaffed. It's hard for them to be everywhere at the same time."

The state agency doesn't disagree.

DOCARE Officer Carlton Helm said he runs into some kind of illegal activity at least once a week.

"They're pretty illusive, but they're out there," Helm said.

Deputy Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla said he has 20 openings for DOCARE officers. Currently, 120 positions are in charge of statewide enforcement on land and sea.

"We're doing our best to enforce laws and minimize conflicts with various users who are out in our ocean waters every day," Redulla said.

Lozano said the state needs more officers patrolling the beaches and waters.

"If there is any way they can just be on the beach and educate people," Lozano said. "With their presence they'll discourage illegal operations."

When asked if state laws are tough enough and enforceable, Redulla said the agency is always willing to look at that.

