PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Marco Polo blaze

A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.More >>
A spokeswoman for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he's been released from a hospital after being treated for dehydration in Canada.More >>
Dolphin Excursions Hawaii in Waianae has been fully-licensed since 1998 to operate dolphin and whale tours. President Victor Lozano said even though state tourism is up, business is down about 10% from this time last year. He believes business is being taken by illegal operations.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
