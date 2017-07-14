Big Island police arrest 3 who allegedly starved girl to death

Hawaii County Police arrested arrested three people Friday afternoon for allegedly starving a 9-year old relative to death last year.

The three were identified as Kevin Lehano, 49, Tiffany Stone, 33, and Henrietta Stone, 59,

All three were indicted for murder by a grand jury earlier this week.

Lehano and Tiffany Stone are the girl's parents. Henrietta Stone is the girl's grandmother.

Sources say the girl was confined to the Hilo home, unable to leave.

She died on June 28, 2016.

Hawaii County Police Captain Randy Medeiros tells Hawaii News Now this is one of the more heinous child abuse cases he has seen.

"Without getting into details, the child died as a result of severe malnutrition," he said.

And it appears there was a history of child abuse, since the grandmother had custody of the child.

All three are being held on $100,000 bail.

