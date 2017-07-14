Firefighters battling massive, 4-alarm highrise blaze in McCully

More than 60 firefighters are battling a massive, multi-apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.

There are reports of people trapped, and several residents have required medical attention, fire officials said.

The four-alarm fire started about 2:20 p.m. on the 26th floor.

Fire Capt. David Jenkins said evacuations are underway. Flames and thick, black smoke could be seen pouring out of several units and was visible for miles.

It's unclear how many units are involved in the blaze or its cause.

Jenkins also said that debris falling from the 26th floor fire caused secondary fires on floors below.

He urged people to avoid the area if possible. Eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed as crews battle the blaze.

The American Red Cross of Honolulu has also responded, and is assisting affected residents.

The 36-story Marco Polo condo, a landmark in Honolulu, was built in 1975 and has 568 residential units.

