Here's a list of the most stolen cars in Hawaii last year

Nationally, the Honda Accord took the top spot as the car that was most stolen in 2016, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reports.

But in Hawaii, it's actually the Honda Civic that's most at risk.

More specifically, the 2000 model of the Civic was Hawaii's most stolen vehicle last year.

The 1994 Honda Accord took the no. 2 spot, while 2006 models of full-size Ford pickups rounded out the top three in the islands.

The bureau releases the list annually, and it's based on information submitted to the National Crime Information Center.

Officials note while Honda Accords and Civics dominate the national and state lists, the models most at risk are older and pre-date "smart key" technology.

"Technology is working, but complacency can defeat it," the bureau said, in a news release. "While thefts are down dramatically since their all-time high in 1992, thousands of vehicles continue to be stolen each year because owners leave their keys or fobs in the vehicles and that invites theft."

Here's the full list of most stolen vehicles in Hawaii last year:

RANKING NAME YEAR 1 Honda Civic 2000 2 Honda Accord 1994 3 Ford Pickup (Full Size) 2006 4 Toyota Tacoma 2002 5 Toyota Camry 1998 6 Toyota Corolla 2003 7 Ford Pickup (Small Size) 1997 8 Acura Integra 1994 9 Nissan Frontier 2006 10 Jeep Wrangler 1999 Source: National Insurance Crime Bureau

