Here's a list of the most stolen cars in Hawaii last year

Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.More >>
Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.More >>
A Native Hawaiian designer will be featured on fashion's biggest stage.More >>
A Native Hawaiian designer will be featured on fashion's biggest stage.More >>
Solomon Elementary is getting a makeover.More >>
Solomon Elementary is getting a makeover.More >>
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.More >>
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.More >>