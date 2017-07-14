New guidance from emergency officials: Keep 14 (not 7) days of supplies on hand

By Jolanie Martinez

HNN Summer Intern

State emergency officials used to recommend that families keep seven days of food, water and supplies on hand in case of emergencies.

The new recommendation wants you to double that.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says families should have 14 days of supplies in their emergency kits.

They're trying to get the word out about the new recommendations given that hurricane season is in full swing.

“If our residents are resilient, able to take care of themselves during an event, we can focus more on restoring critical infrastructure such as our ports, roads and power plants," said Vern Miyagi, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director.

Unsure what to stock your emergency kits with? Here's what the agency says you should have:

Water: One gallon per person per day

Food: Nonperishable foods that do not require cooking. Also “survival foods,” such as peanut butter, protein shakes, dried fruits and nuts.

Eating utensils: Plates, mess kits, forks and chopsticks. Non-electric can opener is a must.

Radio: Battery-powered or hand crank radio with NOAA weather alert.

Light: Flashlight or portable fluorescent light.

Batteries: Have plenty and check them annually.

First-aid kit: Get a well-stocked kit. Consider enrolling in a first-aid certification course.

Whistle: It’s important for signaling help because the sound carries much farther than the human voice.

Dust mask: Helps filter contaminated air.

Sanitation items: Moist towelettes, heavy-duty garbage bags, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, baking soda or kitty litter to absorb odors, gloves and plastic ties.

Maps: Local area maps

Tools: Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities and duct tape.

Prescriptions: Special medications, glasses and medical devices

Pet supplies: Food, extra water and medications

Miscellaneous items: infant formula, diapers, incontinence supplies and feminine products.

