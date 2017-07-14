Are you prepared? Stay up to date with our hurricane tracker

Stay up to date this hurricane season with HNN's Hurricane Tracker.
You can get the latest on storms in the Pacific on our tracker by clicking here.
Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device, click HERE.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
A Native Hawaiian designer will be featured on fashion's biggest stage.More >>
A Native Hawaiian designer will be featured on fashion's biggest stage.More >>
Solomon Elementary is getting a makeover.More >>
Solomon Elementary is getting a makeover.More >>
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.More >>
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.More >>