Celebrate 'Mangoes at the Moana' on Saturday - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Celebrate 'Mangoes at the Moana' on Saturday

It's summertime -- and that means mango season!

Celebrate the sweet fruit this Saturday at the annual "Mangoes at the Moana" event. 

Dan Cooke has all the details you need if you're planning to attend.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly