Sunrise Open House: Windward Oahu

This Open House focuses on homes in Windward Oahu, looking at single-family homes with a zip code of 96744.

That's Kaneohe to Kualoa: 66 listings ranging from $575,000 to more than $3 million, half of them priced between $1 and $2 million.

Let's start with a home in Alii Bluffs listed at $625,000. It's a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with a 2-car garage. Almost 1,200 square feet of living space.

The master bedroom suite is downstairs and there are 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs.

New carpet and laminate flooring. This is single family but part of a community association so there is a maintenance fee of $570.

Alii Bluffs for $625,000.

Next up is a home in the Lulani Ocean neighborhood.

List price is $938,000 for this 4 bedroom, 3bath, 2-thousand-100 square foot home on a lot of more than 7,000 square feet.

Nice views of Kaneohe Bay through large picture windows, hardwood floors, and lots of storage and counter space in the kitchen.

This home has something very few homes in Hawaii have: a finished basement. It's the fourth bedroom with exterior access.

Speaking of the outside, there's tropical landscaping and fruit trees.

Lulani Ocean for $938,000.

Let's move to the Mahinui neighborhood on Kaneohe Bay Drive for a home offered at $1,575,000.

Built in 2013, this home has 4 ensuite bedrooms, meaning each has a dedicated bathroom: 2 on the first floor and 2 on the second.

Both levels have covered lanai.

There's almost 2,500 square feet of living space on a lot of 15,000 square feet.

Features include 9 foot ceilings, bamboo hardwood floors, Canadian maple wood cabinets and granite countertops.

Offered at $1,575,000.

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.