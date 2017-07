Hawaiian Music Hall of Famer Mahi Beamer died Wednesday, his doctor said.

Beamer's family said he collapsed while at his brother Sonny Milton Beamer’s funeral.

Mahi Beamer was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts in 1991.

He was also inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Beamer was 88 years old.

