Hawaiian Word of the Day: Waianae

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Waianae.

The word Waianae is a compound word, made up of two smaller ones: "wai," meaning water, and ''anae," which is the Hawaiian word for mullet.

Waianae is the name for an ahupuaa on the west side of the island of Oahu, but it is also the name for the entire moku (or district) which begins at Nanakuli, and includes Makaha, and ends at Keawaula. Waianae is also home to the summit of Oahu's tallest mountain, Kaala.

