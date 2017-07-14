Portion of McCully Street bridge over Ala Wai Canal closes for repair work

Traffic heading into Waikiki may be a little heavier over the next few weeks as crews close a lane of McCully Street bridge over the Ala Wai Canal for repair work.

Crews have closed a Waikiki-bound lane of the bridge for now, but they plan on reopening it and closing a Moiliili-bound lane later in the project.

Repair work will take place Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but will require 24-hour single-lane closures between Kapiolani and Ala Wai boulevards to minimize vibrations so the concrete patch under the bridge can properly cure.

The project includes repairs to the bridge wall, the underside of the bridge deck, sidewalks, railings and more.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during this timeframe.

