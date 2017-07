Thieves struck the Hilo High School campus Thursday getting away with valuable campus maintenance equipment.

According to the school's website, the thieves went to the rear parking lot near the new gym where they were able to cut a lock to a shed.

The items reported stolen include:

Pressure washer

Hand-held leaf blower

Backpack leaf blower

Weed whacker

Hedge trimmer

Black 10-foot trailer

Anyone with information is asked to call Hilo police at 935-3311.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.