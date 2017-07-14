Forecast: Hot temperatures expected for Leeward areas

Steady to brisk tradewinds will pick up speed Friday and hold firm through most of next week. A batch of moisture is heading out of the state to the west, leaving behind only a few minor splashes. Leeward sides will remain mostly dry with high temperatures running hot -- up around 90 degrees.

Hurricane Fernanda is strengthening rapidly and continues on a westerly path toward the state. It's still much too early to know with any certainty if it will impact Hawaii, so stay tuned.

Surf remains slightly elevated along east and south shores. The east side may get a small bump from former Hurricane Eugene before the week is over. And south shores will feel a pulse late Friday into Saturday from the SSE.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Guy Hagi

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.