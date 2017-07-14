Hawaii man accused of carjackings on the mainland, shooting at UNLV arrested

A suspect wanted on the mainland for a violent crime spree between Nevada and Southern California has Hawaii ties.

Kevin Kealoha, 34, was arrested Thursday by San Bernardino County Sheriffs Deputies.

Kealoha is accused of multiple carjackings, and leading deputies on a high speed chase through the city.

Investigators also say Kealoha fired several shots at a woman and her 11-year-old daughter earlier in the day at the UNLV campus potentially stemming from a road rage incident.

No one was hurt.

Kealoha now faces numerous charges including carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

He was also wanted by Maui police. MPD put out an alert this in April asking the public's help in for help in him. Court records show there was an outstanding bench warrant for him.

This story will be updated.

