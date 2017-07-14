Fallen concrete from airport viaduct has engineer calling for emergency inspections

A fallen chunk of concrete is raising safety concerns under the H-1 viaduct.

State Department of Transportation officials say it checked out the site and believe the structure is safe.

Witnesses say a large block of concrete fell from the overpass onto Nimitz Highway across from Thrifty car rental around noon on Saturday.

The concrete damage was caused by corrosion and highway engineers say it could be a sign of a bigger problem.

"We got to be very careful of spalling overhead because if there is pedestrian activity underneath or property, we have to cordon it off until we fix it because again, falling concrete can be very dangerous," said Panos Prevedouros, Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

"Spalling" is caused by rusting reinforcement steel which expands, breaking the exterior concrete.

No one was injured. But witnesses say the slab just missed a homeless man who sleeps in the area.

"That's quite a danger especially if the guy is just sitting there and it hits in the head. It's gonna probably put it out or hospital or…,” said bus rider Stephen Roddy.

On Thursday, rebar and a metal plate was still exposed where the concrete appeared to have fallen from. It also appeared as if other areas above the busy highway are deteriorating as well.

"This one is interesting because now it puts DOT in a rush to go and investigate the whole viaduct because there may be spalling elsewhere," Prevedouros said.

Five days later, the area and roadways are still open.

“Based on our previous investigations that are performed a minimum of every two years, the viaduct structure is safe. HDOT engineers inspected the site after receiving the call Saturday, July 13, 2017 and will continue to inspect the area. Crews will perform maintenance work as necessary,” said DOT Public Information Officer Tim Sakahara.

In the past, Hawaii has received poor ratings for bridge inspections and maintenance.

Regulars say they see lots of spots that concern them.

"The airport is actually a little bit worse than this place, it's really falling apart underneath," Roddy said.

"Usually we identify spalling under a routine maintenance because it takes a while for the concrete to deteriorate. I don't know how often they inspect that area. But now, they have evidence that inspection is needed ASAP," said Prevedouros.