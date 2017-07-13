Designs from Manaola Hawaii to be featured in New York Fashion Week

Hawaii's evolving fashion trends will soon be seen on a national stage.

Luxury designs from one of the hottest growing fashion companies, Manaola Hawaii, will be seen at New York Fashion Week in September.

"There is truly a wealth of talent in Hawai'i that is waiting to be seen, and we hope this platform will open new doors for our extraordinary local designers to shine a light on their creativity," Manaola Hawaii posted on their Facebook page Thursday.

Designer Manaola Yap, the founder and driving force behind the company, is the first Native Hawaiian designer to be featured in the high-profile, globally recognized fashion event.

“Sharing our indigenous culture through the medium of fashion on a world platform has always been a dream of mine. I’m proud to share our Hawaiian fashion culture that encompasses centuries of intellect and visual imagery captured in design,” Yap said on the company's website.

The designs of Manaola Hawaii are inspired from cultural values, patterns of nature and traditional methods of Hawaiian art.

Yap uses kapa, a traditional method for printmaking, to develop the designs.

Manaola Hawaii has only been in business for two years, but has quickly established a reputation in the islands as one of the leading brands of modern Hawaiian fashion.

The company produces clothing designs for men and women, as well as accessories like handbags and scarves.

The 30-year-old designer will represent Hawaii as one of the event's 24 fashion designers.

