DeForest Buckner on 2017 49ers season: "I don't want to lose anymore"

NFL teams report to training camp at the end of the month, and for the San Francisco 49ers, there's only one direction to go --- up.

"No one wants to lose. I think we went on a 13-game losing streak after week one. It sucks," DeForest Buckner said as he worked out in Hawaii.

Guys like Buckner and Arik Armstead aren't used to losing.

"It's been very difficult. Being at Oregon and winning all the time and coming to the Niners and not having success in the win column has been tough," said Armstead. "People aren't just going to let you win. You have to find ways to be successful."

A five-time Super Bowl winning franchise and just four seasons removed from a third straight trip to the NFC Championship game, the 49ers are coming off one of their worst seasons in franchise history, but Buckner is looking at it glass half full...

"I think it's a good position to be in," he said. "To start off on a 2-14 team, you know how it feels to lose and you don't want to lose anymore. You have the chance to turn that franchise around, back to what they once were."

One thing is for sure, the organization will look a lot different this season. Out with Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke, in with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch..

"That's a good combination for us and I think we'll be successful in the future," Armstead said.

How far away that future is remains to be seen. Not much is expected of the 49ers this season with an overhauled roster as well, but Buckner likes his side of the ball.

"I feel like you're going to be talking about the defense at the end of the year," he said. "The strides we made from last year to this year is going to be tremendous."

