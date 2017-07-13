AARP offers family caregiver information - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

AARP offers family caregiver information

AARP is providing support for nearly 150,000 caregivers living in Hawaii. AARP provides resources and education for family caregivers through the Caregiver Resource Center. They also advocate legislatively for improved protections. Most recently, the “Care Act” helps caregivers receive more information when loved ones are discharged from the hospital.

