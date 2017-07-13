AARP offers family caregiver information

AARP is providing support for nearly 150,000 caregivers living in Hawaii. AARP provides resources and education for family caregivers through the Caregiver Resource Center. They also advocate legislatively for improved protections. Most recently, the “Care Act” helps caregivers receive more information when loved ones are discharged from the hospital.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.