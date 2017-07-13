Yauatcha opens in Waikiki

A new upscale Chinese dim sun teahouse just opened in Waikiki at the International Market Place.
Yauatcha first launched in London and now has locations all over the world. There are only two locations in the United States — Waikiki and Houston.
“Everything is shareable which is really nice,” Yauatcha Bartender Skipper Bonano said. “You get to make your own experience.”
Yauatcha offers dining services Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
