Hawaiian musician Malani Bilyeu to join Henry Kapono at Blue Note Hawaii

Hawaiian musician Malani Bilyeu, of the group Kalapana, is joining Henry Kapono at the Blue Note for his artist-to-artist music series.

The two will be performing Thursday at 6 and 9 p.m.

Bilyeu had a live preview on Sunrise.

