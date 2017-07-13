Concussion Summit 2017

Hawaii Concussion Awareness and Management Program (HCAMP) reports an average of 1,000 concussions annually to Hawaii's high school athletes over the last 6 years and an average high school athlete takes more than 3 weeks to recover from a concussion. This weekend there is a summit to discuss the latest data on how to treat concussions.

