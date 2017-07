Vibrating engine forces Hawaiian Airlines flight to make emergency landing

A Hawaiian Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon due to a vibrating engine, the airline said.

HA 177 departed Kona around 4 p.m., but the captain had to shut down one of the engines.

The plane safely touched down at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu at around 5 p.m.

It landed 17 minutes late, according to a flight tracking website.

Colleen Porter, a passenger on the plane, told Hawaii News Now there was a huge crash and the plane went up and came back down. She said everyone was crying and praying until they reached Honolulu.

No one was injured in the process.

