Tinder flies 2 to Maui for first date -- years after matching

A popular dating app is flying two Ohio college students to Maui for their first date -- three years after swiping right.

Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec met in 2014 after matching on Tinder, but they have yet to meet in person.

The two have been exchanging messages, but only responding to one another every couple of months throughout the years.

Avsec posted their Tinder conversation on Twitter and it went viral receiving more than 85,000 likes and more than 27,000 retweets.

Tinder then offered the two a trip to meet saying, “It’s time you got together in real life. You have 24 hours to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there!”

Their dream destination? The Valley Isle.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

sorry I'd reply but I need to give it a few months ! — Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 8, 2017

