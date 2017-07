Body of missing fisherman found off Waialua

Rescue crews on Wednesday night recovered the body of a missing fisherman off Waialua.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the 54-year-old man was last seen departing Haleiwa Beach Park toward Kaena Point, but failed to return to shore.

Both HFD and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to reports of the missing man around 7:15 p.m.

A kayak with fishing gear was first discovered off Aweoweo Beach Park.

Crews later found the man’s body near shore.

His identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.