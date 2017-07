Forecast: Another hot and humid day, but relief is on the way!

By this evening, we should start moving toward more comfortable conditions.

It will continue to be warm -- afternoon highs in Honolulu are forecast to be around 89 degrees for much of the next week -- but the humidity will ease and the trade winds will strengthen.

Trades will build to 10-20 mph and settle into that range for the foreseeable future.

Passing showers are expected again today, then drier weather starting Friday.

Surf remains slightly elevated along east and south shores.

The east side may get a small bump from former Hurricane Eugene before the week is over. And south shores will feel a pulse late Friday into Saturday from the south-southeast.

Today's waves will be 2-4 feet east, 2-3 feet south, 2 feet or less north or west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

