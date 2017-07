Public input sought on city's plans to upgrade decades-old Blaisdell

The City and County of Honolulu is holding a public workshop on Thursday night to share plans and gather input on renovating Blaisdell Center.

For the past two years, the city’s Department of Enterprise Services has been working with community leaders, key stakeholders and a consultant team on major changes to the 22.4-acre Blaisdell complex, which was built in 1964.

According to a city press release, changes would include:

Retain and renovate the arena and concert hall

Provide a new exhibition hall and meeting rooms

Increase parking capacity

Add performance venues, practice facilities and community spaces

Expand open space, water features and public programming

Extend Victoria Street

But everything is still in the preliminary stage, which is why officials are asking for the public to attend Thursday’s hearing at the Blaisdell Center Hawaii Suites. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

