Former Hawaii prison guard on trial for inmate sex assault

A former Maui Community Correctional Center guard, who is accused of sex crimes, is believed to have fled to Guam.

US Marshals tracked down a former Maui Community Correctional Center state corrections officer who was wanted for five counts of sexual assault against a female inmate.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A former Hawaii prison guard is on trial for accusations that he took advantage of his position to have sexual intercourse and sexual contact with an inmate.

The Maui News reports 44-year-old James Siugpiyemal has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault of the female inmate. His trial is scheduled to continue on Thursday.

The woman accuses Siugpiyemal of taking advantage of her twice in 2014 while she was on work release from the Maui Community Correctional Center.

She says Siugpiyemal began contacting her when she would leave for work. She says he blackmailed her into not reporting the contact.

In August 2014, she set up a camera in her car, which she says shows Siugpiyemal having sex with her.

