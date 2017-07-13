Bill outlawing use of electronics in crosswalks heads to Mayor's desk

The City Council wants you to put that phone down when you're crossing the street.

City Council: Get off the phone! (when you're crossing the street)

It's already illegal to use your phone while driving, but Honolulu City Council members are considering a measure that would make it illegal to use or look at a cell phone or other mobile electronic devices when crossing a street or highway -- even if you're in a marked crosswalk.

It could soon be illegal to look at your cellphone while crossing the street

A bill that would fine pedestrians who use mobile electronic devices while crossing the street passed its third reading Wednesday.

The bill passed with a 7-2 vote in favor with Councilmembers Ann Kobayashi and Ernie Martin voting no.

Bill 6 prevents pedestrians from using cell phones, pagers, tablets, laptop computers, handheld video games or digital cameras while crossing the street. Those caught face fines of $100 for the first offense, and up to $500 for a third citation.

The bill however doesn't prohibit audio equipment. So, listening to music with headphones will still be allowed.

Supporters of the bill say it will hold pedestrians and motorists responsible for actions on the road, while critics called the bill intrusive and "another attempt at local government overreach."

HPD has expressed support of the measure.

The bill now heads to Mayor Caldwell's desk. If signed into law, enforcement could begin in October.

