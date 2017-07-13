Bill outlawing use of electronics in crosswalks heads to Mayor's desk

It's already illegal to use your phone while driving, but Honolulu City Council members are considering a measure that would make it illegal to use or look at a cell phone or other mobile electronic devices when crossing a street or highway -- even if you're in a marked crosswalk.More >>
It's already illegal to use your phone while driving, but Honolulu City Council members are considering a measure that would make it illegal to use or look at a cell phone or other mobile electronic devices when crossing a street or highway -- even if you're in a marked crosswalk.More >>
The City Council wants you to put that phone down when you're crossing the street.More >>
The City Council wants you to put that phone down when you're crossing the street.More >>
Solomon Elementary is getting a makeover.More >>
Solomon Elementary is getting a makeover.More >>
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.More >>
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.More >>
Three people were injured Friday when a small plane crashed in Mapunapuna, skidding to a halt under a Moanalua Freeways overpass.More >>
Three people were injured Friday when a small plane crashed in Mapunapuna, skidding to a halt under a Moanalua Freeways overpass.More >>