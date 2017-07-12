State offers new funding plan for stalled 19-story affordable housing project

During a briefing on Wednesday, state lawmakers learned about a new plan to fund an affordable housing development in Honolulu that has been languishing for years.

The state judiciary owns the 1.5 acre parcel on Alder Street, just a few blocks from the planned Ala Moana rail station. The site used to house a juvenile detention center. The property currently has a shelter for troubled youth who do not need to be detained.

The proposal calls for a 19-story highrise with 180 affordable rental units. The juvenile court system would occupy the first three floors, providing centralized services and a shelter for low-level violators and status offenders.

"This will provide kind of that one-stop service shop for the Central Honolulu population to work with the kids to get them the skill sets, get them the training they need to be successful," explained Dee Dee Letts, coordinator for the Office of Project Management, First Judicial Circuit.

The state hasn't been able to come up with the $82.5 million needed until now.

In 2015, lawmakers approved funding for the residential part, leaving a $15 million shortfall for the juvenile services section. Since the legislature hasn't provided more money, the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation now wants its board to sign off on the use of the agency's Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund, an option that only became available last year.

"We're trying to establish a model for mixed-use development with other state agencies so this is one of our first and it has been a learning experience," said Craig Hirai, executive director of the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation.

The rental units would only be offered to people making less than 60% of the state's median income, roughly $47,000 for a family of four. The monthly rent for a studio would be $1,000 per month, while a one-bedroom would cost about $1,100 a month.

If the board approves the deal at its meeting on Thursday, the project is expected to go out to bid this fall. The state estimates the development would be completed in late 2021.

"We're hoping that our board will decide tomorrow that it will be well worth it just to get the housing there," said Hirai.

