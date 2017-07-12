Maui Liquor Commission repeals law allowing liquor sales 24 hours a day

A day after listening to emotional testimony, members of the Maui County Liquor Control Commission voted on Wednesday to advance the process to consider repealing their recent decision ...More >>
A new Maui law that allows 24-hour liquor sales is spurring vocal opposition.More >>
Residents on Maui can now purchase alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week.More >>
Solomon Elementary is getting a makeover.More >>
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.More >>
Three people were injured Friday when a small plane crashed in Mapunapuna, skidding to a halt under a Moanalua Freeways overpass.More >>
