Maui Liquor Commission repeals law allowing liquor sales 24 hours a day

Residents on Maui can now purchase alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Residents on Maui can now purchase alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Maui becomes first county to allow liquor sales any time of the day

Maui becomes first county to allow liquor sales any time of the day

A new Maui law that allows 24-hour liquor sales is spurring vocal opposition.

A new Maui law that allows 24-hour liquor sales is spurring vocal opposition.

A day after listening to emotional testimony, members of the Maui County Liquor Control Commission voted on Wednesday to advance the process to consider repealing their recent decision ...

A day after listening to emotional testimony, members of the Maui County Liquor Control Commission voted on Wednesday to advance the process to consider repealing their recent decision ...

Maui to consider repealing decision that allows 24-hour liquor sales

Maui to consider repealing decision that allows 24-hour liquor sales

The Maui County Liquor Commission unanimously voted Wednesday to repeal a law that allows liquor sales 24 hours a day.

The measure first passed in March upsetting critics who felt it would lead to an increase of drunk driving deaths.

After months of lobbying and testifying, opponents are calling this a victory.

"We were absolutely elated," Ashlee Chapman of the Underage Drinking Prevention Coalition said. "We're very very thankful to the commission for making the decision to put the community's safety first. They did hear us."

Under previous laws, alcohol sales were only allowed between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Hotels could serve alcohol until 4 a.m., but bars and restaurants separate from hotels were cut off from selling alcohol at 2 a.m.

Mayor Alan Awakawa will now have to sign off on the repeal.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.