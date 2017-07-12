Get ready, Oahu: Plastic bags are on their way out (even those h - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Get ready, Oahu: Plastic bags are on their way out (even those heavy-duty versions)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Get used to carting your own bags to the grocery store.

The Honolulu City Council unanimously passed an outright ban on plastic bags Wednesday.

By 2018, sturdy plastic bags will no longer be considered reusable bags.

And by 2020, stores will be prohibited from using plastic checkout bags and non-recyclable paper bags.

Plastic bags for loose items, produce, meats and other items will still be allowed.

The measure now heads to the mayor's desk for approval.

