Get ready, Oahu: Plastic bags are on their way out (even those heavy-duty versions)

Both Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Council Chair Ernie Martin told Hawaii News Now Monday they don't like loopholes in Oahu's new plastic bag ban and are open to toughening the law, as environmentalists assail the new law as toothless.

Mayor, Council chair say plastic bag ban may need toughening

A city proposal could give back Oahu retailers the ability to use any type of plastic bag again, with a consumer fee.

Get used to carting your own bags to the grocery store.

The Honolulu City Council unanimously passed an outright ban on plastic bags Wednesday.

By 2018, sturdy plastic bags will no longer be considered reusable bags.

And by 2020, stores will be prohibited from using plastic checkout bags and non-recyclable paper bags.

Plastic bags for loose items, produce, meats and other items will still be allowed.

The measure now heads to the mayor's desk for approval.

