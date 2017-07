Monsanto grants nearly $10K to 8 Hawaii public schools for science

To encourage science education in Hawaii's schools, Monsanto awarded 10 grants totaling nearly $10,000 to eight public schools and educational organizations across the state.

The Monsanto Hawaii Science Education Fund helps school obtain programs and equipment to enhance science education in the classroom.

Established in 2005, the fund has given more than $248,000 in grants to date with hopes of encouraging students to pursue careers in the sciences.

This year, the recipients included Lahainaluna High School, Maui High School, Molokai Middle School, UH-Maui College, Castle High School, Kaiser High School, Mililani Middle School and Waialua High & Intermediate School.

The grant program is available on Oahu, Maui and Molokai where Monsanto employees live and work. Intermediate through college level schools are eligible to apply.

