UH announces leadership change for Hilo campus, chancellor search to begin

By Darius Kila,

HNN Summer Intern

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii officials announced changes in leadership to the Hilo campus Wednesday.

UH announced Donald Straney will be stepping down from his role of UH Hilo chancellor on August 1 to serve as the UH system Vice President of academic planning and policy. Straney is replacing Risa Dickson as Vice President of academic planning and policy.

Straney is noted for improving graduation rates, increased enrollment of Native Hawaiian students, expanded the STEM program and brought in community college students to the university level.

Straney has served as UH Hilo chancellor since 2010. He replaced former Chancellor Rose Tseng, who retired after serving 12 years in the position.

“Don has done an outstanding job at UH Hilo, and I know he will excel as our Vice President of academic planning and policy, a position critical to the entire UH System as we continue to improve our collaborative efforts to meet the needs of the entire state,” said UH President David Lassner. “Don has 38 years of proven higher education experience on campuses and within systems, including here in Hawaii.”

A National search for a new UH Hilo Chancellor will begin the Fall of 2017.

In the meantime, Marcia Sakai, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Affairs, will serve as interim chancellor.

Straney and Sakai’s appointments will need to be reviewed and approved by the Board of Regents at its July 20 meeting.

