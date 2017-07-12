The sixth annual Goodwill Goes GLAM! Fashion Show kicks off Thursday, July 20 at 7PM on the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

As a benefit to support Goodwill Hawaii's mission, artist and fashion designer Kaypee Soh will presents this year's show, themed "Art of Fashion." Drawing his fashion mastery from his experiences in London, Canada, New York and Hawaii and his own line of fashion and home décor, Following the show, you'll receive exclusive access to the GLAM! bazaar featuring more than 40,000 name brand fashions and items at bargain prices.

Revenue generated from this event will help Goodwill Hawaii provide critical job training and readiness services to the community. Last year, Goodwill served over 11,000 individuals and placed more than 1,500 people into meaningful jobs across the Hawaiian Islands.

Schedule:

6:30 PM: Fashion show guest registration

7:00 PM: Program featuring the "Art of Fashion" Fashion Show produced by Kaypee Soh

8-10 PM: First access to shop the preview sale of over 40,000 Goodwill GLAM! items

GLAM! Sale

Shop name brand fashions and goods at bargain prices at the annual GLAM! Sale from July 21 - July 23. Search through thousands of one-of-a-kind items restocked hourly, including designer fashions, shoes and hand bags, vintage housewares, one-of-a-kind collectibles, and the island’s best collection of Aloha shirts. Admission is free and complimentary parking is available at McKinley High School.

Friday, July 21 | 10 am – 8 pm

Saturday, July 22 | 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday, July 23 | 10 am – 5 pm

Visit www.higoodwill.org/glam for more information.

