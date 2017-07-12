Anti-abortion centers file suit against Hawaii law, says it forces abortion promotion

Faith groups are fighting to prevent a proposed law they say would violate their first amendment rights.

Faith-based pregnancy centers in Hawaii are challenging a new state law in federal court, claiming it forces them to promote abortion.

Under SB 501, limited-service pregnancy centers must display the following written statement in clear viewing areas of the clinic:

"This clinic does not provide abortion services or abortion referrals. Only ultrasounds performed by qualified healthcare professionals and read by licensed clinicians should be considered medically accurate. Hawaii has public programs that provide immediate free or low-cost access to comprehensive family planning services including all FDA-approved methods of contraception, prenatal care, and abortion for eligible women."

The law also makes it the clinic's responsibility to provide patients with information on contraceptives and abortion.

Supporters of the bill say it is intended to protect women by providing them fair and complete information on pregnancy options, but some disagree.

Some say the law forces abortion promotion. A lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) on behalf of two anti-abortion centers on Oahu asks the U.S. District Court to deem the measure unconstitutional.

“For years, the abortion lobby has preyed on women and girls to generate profits,” ADF Senior Counsel Kevin Theriot said. “Now pro-abortion politicians are trying to restrict women’s options by requiring pregnancy care center employees, under threat of severe fines, to refer women to the abortion industry.”

Calvary Chapel Pearl Harbor’s “A Place for Women” pregnancy care center and the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates are behind the lawsuit.

"Freedom of speech also means the freedom to not express views that would violate one’s conscience. Yet, under this law, Hawaii is forcing pro-life centers and physicians to provide free advertising for the abortion industry against their conscience," ADF Legal Counsel Elissa Graves said.

Similar laws have been invalidated in Texas, Maryland, and New York City according to ADF.

The bill was approved by the state legislature on May 4. It became law under gubernatorial inaction.

Clinics that fail to comply face fines of up to $1,000.

