Rainbow Wahine setter Norene Iosia makes USA volleyball junior national team

University of Hawai'i women's volleyball player Norene Iosia has been named to the 12-player U.S. Women's Junior National Team (WJNT) and will compete this coming week at the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Women's U20 World Championship in Boca del Rio and Cordoba, Mexico as announced on Tuesday.



The World Championship event will be held from July 14-23. The U.S. qualified for the World Championship by winning gold at the 2017 Women's U20 Pan American Cup in San Jose, Costa Rica.



Iosia will be a sophomore for the Rainbow Wahine this upcoming season. She and MacKenzi Welsh (Michigan) were the two setters selected to the squad after being chosen from the 16-player training group from July 2-11 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.



Last season as a freshman, Iosia appeared in all 29 matches with 26 starts at setter. She dished out 971 total assists while averaging 10.33 assists per set and finished the season second on the team with 31 service aces (0.33 per set) and 251 digs (2.67 per set). She led UH with 13 double-doubles for the year. Iosia earned three Big West Freshman of the Week awards and was named to both the All-Big West First Team and to the All-Freshman Team while also earning UH Manoa Scholar Athlete Honors in the classroom.



U.S. Women's Junior National Team Roster

# - Name (Position, 2017 Club/College, Height, Hometown, Region)

1 – Brionne Butler (M, University of Texas, 6-4, Kendleton, Texas, Lone Star)

2 – Tiffany Clark (L, University of Wisconsin, 5-11, Naperville, Illinois, Great Lakes)

3 – Thayer Hall (OH, Upward Stars, 6-3, Moore, South Carolina, Palmetto)

4 – Paige Hammons (OH, University of Florida, 6-2, Louisville, Kentucky, Pioneer)

5 – Regan Pittman (M, University of Minnesota, 6-5, Spring Hill, Kansas, Heart of America)

6 – Holly Carlton (OPP, University of North Carolina, 6-7, Sterling, Virginia, Chesapeake)

8 – Ronika Stone (OPP, University of Oregon, 6-2, San Jose, California, Northern California)

11 – Norene Iosia (S, University of Hawaii, 5-11, Torrance, California, Southern California)

12 – MacKenzi Welsh (S, University of Michigan, 6-1, Bolingbrook, Illinois, Great Lakes)

14 – Gabby Curry (L, University of Kentucky, 5-9, Buford, Georgia, Southern)

15 – Rachael Kramer (M, University of Florida, 6-8, Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona)

17 – Leah Edmond (OH, University of Kentucky, 6-2, Lexington, Kentucky, Pioneer)



Head Coach: Laurie Corbelli (head coach at Texas A&M University)

Assistant Coach: Blake Rawlins (head trainer at Top Select Volleyball Academy)

Assistant Coach: Jay Van Vark (assistant coach at Grand Canyon University)

Team Leader: Tom Pingel (USA Volleyball High Performance)

Athletic Trainer: Ronni Beatty-Kollasch (University of Minnesota)



2017 FIVB Volleyball Women's U20 World Championship Pool Play Schedule:

Pool C at Boca del Rio, Mexico

July 14: USA vs. Brazil, 10 p.m. ET

July 15: USA vs. Cuba, 9 p.m. ET

July 16: USA vs. Serbia, 7 p.m. ET