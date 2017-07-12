Celebrate Hawaii's beloved mango at upcoming Honolulu Mango Jam

The public is invited to celebrate Hawaii's love for mango and island culture at the Honolulu Mango Jam.

Entertainers include Kaumakaiwa Kanaka'ole with Shawn Pimental, Weldon Kekauoha and Kapena Kids, Keauhou, Josh Tatofi, Hoku Zuttermeister, and Kalapana.

The free two-day event is being held Friday and Saturday on the grounds of Honolulu Hale.

Two of the three members of the group 'Uhe'uhene, Heather Kalua and Lisa Robbins-Tamure, were on Sunrise with a preview performance.

