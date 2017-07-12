Celebrate Hawaii's beloved mango at upcoming Honolulu Mango Jam

The public is invited to celebrate Hawaii's love for mango and island culture at the Honolulu Mango Jam.
Entertainers include Kaumakaiwa Kanaka'ole with Shawn Pimental, Weldon Kekauoha and Kapena Kids, Keauhou, Josh Tatofi, Hoku Zuttermeister, and Kalapana.
The free two-day event is being held Friday and Saturday on the grounds of Honolulu Hale.
Two of the three members of the group 'Uhe'uhene, Heather Kalua and Lisa Robbins-Tamure, were on Sunrise with a preview performance.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.