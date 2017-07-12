Business Report: Maui home prices

In Illustrated Economics, Howard drew a map of Maui to show the different median home prices across the island.

Maui median house prices rose 20 percent from last year to now, based on the newest data from June. But prices vary a lot from one neighborhood to another.

A third of all the houses sold on the central plan, where the median price was $634,000, were up 27,000 from last year.

Ten houses sold in Kihei for a median of $741,000 up from $700,000 last year. Down the road in Wailea, just three houses were sold, prices were in the millions.

The west side is out of reach - Lahaina, Kapalua, Kaanapali, Napili -- and mostly in the millions. There were 14 sales on the west side.

You can still find a house in Makawao under $700,000, but most upcountry homes are over $800,000 at least, and closer to the coast you see houses in the millions.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.