Trending - mental health day, drink remix and 2-year-old plane experience

For today's trending, Steve tells us about 26-year-old software designer Madalyn Parker. She sent out an email to her co-workers saying - quote - "Hey team, I'm taking today and tomorrow to focus on my mental health. Hopefully, I'll be back next week refreshed and back to 100%." Now before we go making jokes, we should mention she suffers from chronic anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

She didn't know how anyone would respond or if they would. So she was shocked when she got an email from the CEO Ben Cogleton. He wrote: "I just wanted to personally thank you for sending emails like this. Every time you do, I use it as a reminder of the importance of using sick days for mental health – I can’t believe this is not standard practice at all organizations. You are an example to us all, and help cut through the stigma so we can all bring our whole selves to work."

Howard shared a new Japanese restaurant and real estate company called Nomura. It has invented a new kind of juicer. Loaded with a variety of ingredients, it makes you juice based on the music you have on. Musical emotions – happy, exciting, romantic, sad – are all linked to specific ingredients. Imagine DRINKING “Layla” or "I got one less problem without you,“ or "You Oughta Know” from “Jagged Little Pill.” This mixing senses doesn’t work for Howard.

He said that he loves Van Gogh but that doesn’t mean he wants to drink “The Potato Eaters.”

Grace shared video of a precocious 2-year-old who talks about her experience on a plane. She's very well-spoken for a toddler and she cannot understand why the passenger next to her just won't leave her in peace and quiet. She just wants to watch her "Hi-pad". Watch to find out how she gets the woman to leave her alone.

