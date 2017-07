Hawaii officials discuss opioid abuse epidemic in meeting

Pills pictured are various kinds of drugs. (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)

State and city officials will meet Wednesday morning to create a strategic plan combating Hawaii’s growing opioid abuse epidemic.

The Hawaii Department of Health, the state Attorney General and the Department of Public Safety and Human Services are working together to fight this mounting problem.

Drug overdose is the leading cause of injury related deaths in Hawaii. Making up 23 percent of all fatal injuries, it is among the deadliest dilemmas on the island, surpassing motor vehicle-related deaths.

This news conference is meant to kick off a larger opioid abuse prevention initiative led by state departments and officials.

The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas building on Ala Moana Boulevard.

