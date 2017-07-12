Ganot fills out coaching staff with hiring of Marlon Stewart

University of Hawai'i men's basketball head coach Eran Ganot announced the hiring of Marlon Stewart as an assistant coach. Stewart has been working in collegiate basketball for more than a decade, including the last three seasons at the University of Montana.



A native of Washington, Stewart boasts a depth of championship experience. He's been associated with four different programs across the nation and has been part of the postseason in 12 of the last 13 seasons. He's also worked with a number of players who have gone on to the NBA, including 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.



"We're excited to add Marlon to the team," Ganot said. "Marlon is well respected for his

work ethic, coaching acumen, and recruiting, particularly on the international front and in the Northwest. His experience working with winning programs and NBA-caliber players will be a true asset to our student-athletes. He's passionate about the game, particularly on the defensive end, and we can't wait to get things going with him."



Stewart added: "This is an incredible opportunity and I'm humbled and thrilled to join such a special program under Coach Ganot. I look forward to getting started with our student-athletes and helping Hawai'i basketball achieve great things in the years ahead."



In his most recent stop at Montana, Stewart spent his first two years as director of basketball operations, before being elevated to assistant coach. As an assistant, Stewart directed the Griz defense, while also playing an important role in recruiting, compliance, scouting, video analysis, and the team's strength and conditioning.



During his first two seasons in Missoula, Stewart helped UM to a pair of 20-win seasons. The Griz won the Big Sky regular season championship in 2015, made two appearances in the conference tournament championship game, and twice advanced to post-season play. In 2016-17, Stewart helped guide a stifling defense that ranked second in the league in points allowed.



Before joining the staff at Montana, Stewart enjoyed vast success during stops at Virginia, Cal and at his alma mater Washington State. His teams reached the post-season 10 straight times, including six NCAA tournaments, three conference championships and two Sweet 16 appearances.



Prior to Montana, Stewart spent two years at Virginia (2012-14), where he served as the technology and scouting assistant. During that time, the Cavaliers won 53 games, highlighted by the 2013-14 season in which the team won the ACC championship, earned a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to the Sweet 16.



Stewart also worked as the video coordinator at California for four seasons (2008-12), under Hall of Fame coach Mike Montgomery. During his four years in Berkeley, the Bears advanced to the NCAA Tournament three times and won the Golden Bears' first Pac-10 title in 50 years.



Stewart got his start in college basketball as a student video coordinator for Washington State from 2003-2008. In his time in Pullman, the Cougars advanced to the NCAA Tournament twice and reached the Sweet 16 in 2008.



A native of Mercer Island, Wash., Stewart earned his B.S. in Sports Management from Washington State University.



Hawaii Athletics